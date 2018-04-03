Smoking recreational cannabis in public will be restricted in Calgary, with possible exceptions

Calgary's proposed cannabis bylaws have ruffled some feathers for being too conservative, but health officials are calling for further restrictions to public consumption.

On Tuesday, a council committee debated the city's three proposed cannabis bylaws, which address how the city will regulate business licenses and what kind of rules Calgarians will be expected to follow when consuming recreational pot.

The city's vision for legal weed would prohibit smoking or consuming recreational cannabis in any space that's considered public, unless an allowance is made for special events such as music festivals.

After a lengthy debate, councillors voted to restrict smoking cannabis in public but referred the question about festival "cannabis gardens" back to administration for more review and consultation with the province.

At one point, councillors wanted to remove a section of the bylaw that would exempt medical cannabis users from the smoking and vaping prohibition, but concerns over legal challenges defeated the motion in a narrow 3 - 4 vote.

It wasn't clear which councillor(s) brought forward motions, which were aligned closely with recommendations Alberta Health Services (AHS) brought to the committee.

The rules don't go far enough, according to Dr. Brent Friesen, AHS' medical officer of health in Calgary, who asked politicians to eliminate allowances for cannabis gardens at large events.

"The concerns with that is that it actually will normalize consumption of cannabis," Friesen told councillors on Tuesday.

"Children will perceive, rightly or wrongly, that using cannabis is normal accepted behaviour. We don't want that message."

He said AHS is also concerned about the public's exposure to second hand smoke, including unknowingly being exposed to tobacco smoke when users mix substances.

Coun. Diane Colley-Urquhart, chair of the Standing Policy Committee of Community Protective Services, said a balanced approach to minimize the risk to children is key, but at the end of day, it comes down to people's personal choices.

"In the folk festivals I've been to, there's already a lot of marijuana being smoked at these functions," said Colley-Urquhart. "Look, our nation has decided to move full-stop into the legalization of [recreational] marijuana, and this is going to change everything."

In a public survey, which the city says it used to formulate the proposed bylaws, Calgarians indicated they wanted weed be treated like alcohol, according to the City of Calgary's legalization of cannabis project lead Matt Zabloski.

The survey also showed that among current users, renters are the most likely demographic to consume cannabis.

Zabloski said ideally, they were hoping the province would have rules in place for marijuana lounges, but that hasn't happened yet - so he suggested marijuana users look at alternative ways to get high.

"We're also understanding of the fact that smoking and vaping isn't the only way to consume this," Zabloski said.