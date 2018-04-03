Calgary police officer shot in Abbeydale incident released from hospital

A Calgary police officer has been released from hospital after he was shot and "seriously wounded" last week during an altercation with an armed robbery suspect.

A news release from the Calgary Police Service (CPS) on Tuesday said the five-year veteran of the force, who has not been formally identified, will continue his recovery at home with his family.

Police were called to the northeast community of Abbeydale on the morning of March 27, where a suspect was spotted allegedly attempting to break into a residence in the 100 block of Abingdon Way.

Investigators believe the same man tried to rob a convenience store and attempted a carjacking earlier in the day.

When officers located the man, the situation escalated in “a matter of seconds” and gunfire was exchanged, according to CPS Chief Constable Roger Chaffin who spoke to reporters after the incident.

The officer was sent to hospital in life-threatening condition, and the still-unidentified suspect was later found dead inside a garage that had been lit on fire.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is currently investigating, as it does whenever a police officer fires their service weapon.