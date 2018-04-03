Calgary police officer who was shot last week released from hospital

CALGARY — A Calgary police officer who was shot last week has been released from hospital.

Const. Jordan Forget suffered two gunshot wounds last Tuesday and had a collapsed lung.

The Calgary Police Service says he continues to recover from his wounds at home with his family.

The five-year veteran of the police service was shot during an investigation into a string of crimes that included a robbery at a convenience store, a carjacking and a suspected break and enter.

Officers found a man between two houses and say he started firing at police.

The body of the suspect, who hasn't been identified, was later found in the ruins of burned garage.

Alberta's police watchdog is investigating the circumstances of the man's death.