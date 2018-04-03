Canadian first: Stem cell transplant cures Alberta woman of sickle cell anemia

For the last seven years, 26-year-old Revée Agyepong has been going for red cell exchange transfusions every eight weeks to treat her sickle cell disease - a process that takes approximately three hours to complete.

But after a successful bone marrow transplant, the 26-year-old Edmonton woman is putting all of that behind her, as the first adult in Canada to be cured of sickle cell disease.

Agyepong was diagnosed with the inherited condition, which causes an individual's red blood cells to change from their usual disk shape to a crescent-like 'sickle' shape, when she was less than two years-old.

"I remember even as far back as elementary, feeling sickle cell complications but not knowing what it was," said Agyepong.

"I thought that everyone would go outside for recess and play and come back with a terrible headache, would have body pain, couldn't breathe - I honestly thought all the kids felt that way after recess. But eventually, I realized that it was just me."

The disease can cause blocked blood vessels and reduced oxygen circulation - potentially endangering every organ in the body.

Severity ranges from patient to patient, and symptoms can include fatigue, arthritis, pain crises, and high susceptibility to bacterial infections.

Agyepong's older sister Stephanie Amoah donated the stem cells used in the bone transplant, which was done at Calgary's Tom Baker Cancer Centre last November.

It allowed Amoah's cells to essentially take over production of what would hopefully be normal red blood cells in Agyepong's body - but there was one-in-four chance that the older sister would be a perfect match.

Dr. Andrew Daly, leader of Alberta's bone marrow transplant program, which operates out of the Tom Baker, said that was critical.

"Revée is our first adult sickle cell transplant patient in Alberta, and to the best of my knowledge, the first in Canada," said Daley, explaining doctors in Calgary have had success with pediatric patients in the past.

"She met all the necessary criteria in terms of being able to tolerate a transplant, but most importantly, she had a sibling who was a 100 per cent match."

Agyepong is still slowly recovering from the transplant, but said she can't wait for the future.

"I want to travel somewhere exotic, and somewhere warm, and feel dehydration like anyone else would, because I couldn't with sickle cells," she explained.

"You could be dehydrated and you would end up in a crisis and end up in the hospital. I just want to go and forget my water bottle ... it sounds so insignificant, but it's really exciting to just to be able to be more spontaneous."

She plans to dedicate her time to advocating for those with sickle cell disease.

"I think when people think of sickle-cell, they just think you're getting body pain, but they don't understand why," Agyepong said.