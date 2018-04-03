Councillor having "sober second thoughts" on Calgary 2026 Olympics bid

After casting a crucial vote in support of Calgary’s possible bid to host the 2026 Olympic Games, Coun. Diane Colley-Urquhart now appears to be getting cold feet.

“To me, there are a lot more risks today than there were two weeks ago,” the Ward 13 councillor told reporters on Tuesday, after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) revealed Calgary was among seven cities that have expressed official interest in hosting the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

Also on the list are Stockholm, Sweden; Sion, Switzerland; Turkey’s Ezurum; Japan’s Sapporo; Graz, Austria; and a joint bid between Italy’s Cortina d'Ampezzo, Milan and Turin.

“Our goal is not just to have a record number of candidates, but ultimately it is to select the best city to stage the best Olympic Winter Games for the best athletes of the world,” IOC president Thomas Bach said in a news release.

The cities are now entering a “dialogue stage” that will last through October, when the IOC will invite a select few to participate in a one-year "candidature stage" until the host city is selected in September 2019.

Last month, Calgary city council voted 8-6 in favour of pursuing an Olympic bid.

Colley-Urquhart, one of the eight who supported that notion, now says she’s having “sober second thoughts.”

“I'm questioning my support for this thing as it continues to unfold,” said Colley-Urquhart.

Last week, the federal and provincial governments committed a combined $20.5 million toward the creation of a Bid Corporation (BidCo), which council previously committed $7 million towards.

On April 10, a committee will debate whether to authorize another $2.5 million to meet its obligation.

However, future provincial funding hinges on the city engaging with First Nations, getting provincial input on who will sit on the BidCo, and Calgarians showing robust support to host the Games through a plebiscite.

According to the city, a plebiscite would take six months to prepare and cost nearly $2 million.

“It's entirely reasonable for them to attach conditions to that because in a certain way they're actually protecting us from ourselves,” said Ward 11 Coun. Jeromy Farkas.

“What we've seen is, after two full years of going down this road, not once have we actually opened up the discussion to Calgarians.”

But Colley-Urquhart questioned the logistics of holding a plebiscite to meet the province’s demand in such a short time-frame.

“If we proceed to take this money… to explore this notion, do we actually have enough time to get the information out to Calgarians to make an informed decision on this,” she said.