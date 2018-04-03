Relatives of Sara Baillie, Taliyah Marsman back Calgary MP's petition to fill federal judicial vacancies

Two years after they were murdered, relatives of Sara Baillie and her five-year-old daughter Taliyah Marsman are raising the alarm about judicial vacancies in Canada's courts.

Baillie, 34, was killed inside her Calgary home in July 2016. Three days later, her daughter's body was found just outside city limits after an extensive search.

Edward Downey, the man accused in their murders, is set to stand trial before a jury this November - 29 months after he was charged and just one month shy of Jordan application eligibility.

A 2016 ruling from the Supreme Court of Canada, often referred to as the Jordan decision, requires trials at provincially superior courts to begin within 30 months after charges have been laid, and 18 months for cases in the provincial court system.

Despite four judges being appointed to Alberta's Court of Queen's Bench in 2017, there are still a high number of vacancies in that court (11) and Alberta's Court of Appeal (3), according to the Office of the Commissioner for Federal Judicial Affairs.

Scott Hamilton, Baillie's uncle, said as time went on, his family became increasingly concerned the trial would be stayed, or dismissed altogether.

“The government's inaction to appoint judges is not protecting the rights of anyone,” Hamilton told reporters on Tuesday.

He was supporting a petition from Calgary Nose Hill MP Michelle Rempel and St. Albert-Edmonton MP Michael Cooper asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould to immediately take action to fill judicial vacancies in Alberta, and across Canada.

“Canada’s victims of crime and their families - like Sara, Taliyah, Scott, and Marilynne (Baillie's aunt) - deserve justice, and they deserve their day in court,” Rempel said.

The stress of a case possibly being stayed, or dismissed altogether, is unbearable for families and victims of crime, according to the MP.

“This represents the true human cost of their inaction, and negatively affects our community,” Rempel said.

A spokesperson for Wilson-Raybould said the minister has made 24 appointments to date in Alberta, and more are expected to be announced soon.

"The Minister of Justice is committed to ensuring that the most meriotorious jurists are appointed to the bench," Simon Rivet said in an emailed statement.