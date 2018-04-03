Relatives of woman, girl killed in Calgary raise concerns about court delays

CALGARY — The family of a mother and daughter who were slain in Calgary is urging Ottawa to do more to clear backlogs in the courts.

Scott Hamilton, a relative of Sara Baillie and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman, has sponsored a petition calling on Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould to immediately fill judicial vacancies.

Joining Hamilton and others in Calgary today were Conservative MPs Michelle Rempel and Michael Cooper, who said the Trudeau government is failing victims of crime and their families.

Baillie, who was 34, was found dead in her northwest Calgary home on July 11, 2016, and Taliyah's body was found days later in a rural area east of the city.

Edward Downey is charged with first-degree murder and is to stand trial in November — one month shy of the 30-month time limit set out by the Supreme Court.

Rempel said the family of Baillie and her daughter approached her with concerns that Downey's case risks being thrown out because it has taken so long.

Hamilton said no one's rights are being protected if enough judges aren't appointed.

"The families of Sara and Taliyah will not see the results of Miss Rempel and Mr. Cooper's challenge to the government. However, with enough support we can all assist families of victims in the future," he said Tuesday.

In addition to the official online parliamentary petition, Cooper announced he plans to move a notice of motion to study the impact of judicial vacancies.