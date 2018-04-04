Calgary police say autopsy confirms Adam Bettahar dead after RCMP shooting
The man sought on a murder warrant alleged to be connected to the death of a Calgary woman was shot west of Edmonton
Calgary Police Service confirmed that Abderrahmane “Adam” Bettahar is dead, based on a autopsy, according to a news release.
Bettahar was wanted on a murder warrant alleging his connection to the death of Nadia El-Dib, who was found dead in the backyard of a Marlborough Park home the morning of March 25.
Bettahar was shot by a police officer near Evansburg, Alta., west of Edmonton, on March 29.
The CPS Homicide Unit said in the release that they’ve concluded the investigation into the death of El-Dib.
El-Dip was laid to rest in a funeral last Sunday, April 1.