News / Calgary

Calgary police say autopsy confirms Adam Bettahar dead after RCMP shooting

The man sought on a murder warrant alleged to be connected to the death of a Calgary woman was shot west of Edmonton

Adam Bettahar was wanted on a Canada-wide murder warrant alleging his connection in the death of Nadia El-Dib. Bettahar was shot and killed west of Edmonton by Alberta, RCMP.

Courtesy / Calgary Police Service

Adam Bettahar was wanted on a Canada-wide murder warrant alleging his connection in the death of Nadia El-Dib. Bettahar was shot and killed west of Edmonton by Alberta, RCMP.

Calgary Police Service confirmed that Abderrahmane “Adam” Bettahar is dead, based on a autopsy, according to a news release.

Bettahar was wanted on a murder warrant alleging his connection to the death of Nadia El-Dib, who was found dead in the backyard of a Marlborough Park home the morning of March 25.

Bettahar was shot by a police officer near Evansburg, Alta., west of Edmonton, on March 29.

The CPS Homicide Unit said in the release that they’ve concluded the investigation into the death of El-Dib.

El-Dip was laid to rest in a funeral last Sunday, April 1.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Calgary Views

More...