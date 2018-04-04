Cochrane RCMP investigating child's death on Stoney Nakoda First Nation

Cochrane RCMP are currently investigating the death of a child on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation.

At approximately 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a call for a child in medical distress, but they were pronounced dead on scene.

According to EMS, 14 other children from the same residence were also taken to hospital.

Details pertaining to the childrens' ages and condition have not been confirmed.

Cochrane RCMP said it's working with the RCMP Major Crimes Unit and an update will be provided when more information is available.