Coun. Demong calls for review of closed-door council meetings

One is calling for a review of council’s time spent discussing matters behind closed doors.

The other wants to go a step further and implement reforms with teeth.

Councillors Peter Demong and Jeromy Farkas plan to introduce a separate notice of motions at Thursday’s meeting to shed light on closed-door sessions at city hall.

Demong’s motion asks for city bureaucrats to review how much time elected officials spent behind closed doors last year, which issues were discussed, and make recommendations based on a review of other jurisdictions practices.

“Everything I've been doing for seven years has always been trying to make us more efficient more transparent and how to do things better,” Demong said Wednesday.

“If there are better ways of doing things let's go take a look outside and see what other municipalities are doing,” he said. “If they're not in-camera as much, why not. What items aren't being brought or don't have to be brought to an in-camera session.”

Under provincial legislation, council and council committees must conduct meetings in public with few exceptions, such as legal advice, public safety personnel matters, or issues that may be harmful to business interests of a third party are discussed.

Council has come under fire from organizations like the Manning Foundation for spending an excessive amount of time behind closed doors compared to other Canadian jurisdictions.

In a bizarre exchange on Twitter, Farkas praised Demong for tackling the issue while suggesting the “secret meetings” have been “abused and misused to instill fear, intimidate, and shut down new ideas.”

Demong said he’s never seen such behaviour over the seven years he’s served on council and dismissed Farkas’s statement as “ludicrous.”

Farkas stood by his tweet Wednesday while adding the “culture of secrecy” at city hall has gotten out of hand.

“We seriously need to reform this and take a very hard look at how when and why these meetings are used,” he said.

Farkas said he plans to introduce a separate notice of motion “with teeth” at Thursday’s meeting calling for an independent audit of private meetings, for the city’s integrity commissioner to attend when requested, and for the meetings to be recorded.