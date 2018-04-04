David Stephan nixed from Calgary Body Soul and Spirit Expo lineup

Facing backlash, a Vancouver-based health and wellness expo has removed controversial speaker David Stephan from its upcoming Calgary event.

Stephan, along with his wife Collet, was found guilty in 2016 for failing to provide the necessaries of life in relation to the death of his 19-month-old son Ezekiel.

Stephan was scheduled to speak at the Body Soul & Spirits Expo in Calgary, which is being held at the Grey Eagle Casino from April 27 - 29, but on Wednesday, event organizers announced Stephan won't be part of the lineup.

"Body Soul & Spirit is now reviewing the exhibitor application process in order to maintain the integrity of all future shows,” a statement from the expo reads.

Grey Eagle Casino issued a statement on Wednesday saying they had expressed concerns about Stephan's participation to the organizers of the expo.

Metro Calgary reached out to Body Soul & Spirits and was referred to the online statement.

A 2017 trial in Lethbridge heard Stephan had tried treating his sons bacterial meningitis with natural remedies instead of seeking professional medical treatment, including with remedies made from garlic, horseradish, and onion.

The Stephan family did end up calling 911, but their child died in hospital.

Stephan was sentenced to four months in prison.

The Alberta Court of Appeal upheld the couple’s conviction in November, but because the ruling wasn’t unanimous, they had an automatic right to have the Supreme Court hear arguments in the case.

The family's case is scheduled to be heard by the Supreme Court of Canada in May.

Metro has reached out to Stephan, as well as the Grey Eagle Resort and Casino, but has not yet received a response.

Stephan’s father co-founded Truehope Nutritional Support in Raymond, Alta., in 1996, after his wife took her own life.

A Linkedin profile for Stephan lists him as the company's marketing director.

The controversial speaker was also removed from another expo's lineup in February after Sobeys, a sponsor of the Health and Wellness Expos of Canada - which had listed Stephan as a speaker at events in Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Calgary and Edmonton - said it couldn’t support the decision.

His name was quickly removed from the expo’s website after the comments.