Survey shows Albertans least likely to believe in climate change

Doubt about climate change remains strong in Alberta.

An online survey done in February by the Ecosfiscal Commission shows that Albertans are least likely out of all Canadians to believe that climate change is due to human and industrial activity, with only 54 per cent agreeing.

Albertan males over the age of 30 make up most of what the Commission refers to as "laggards" - those that do not believe that there is clear evidence supporting climate change, and therefore call for minimal government action.

However, most people do agree with continued oil and gas development as we look for other low-carbon options.

During a parliamentary committee appearance last month, Environment Minister Catherine McKenna was unable to say by how much emissions could be cut by a carbon price.

That prompted Conservative environment critic Ed Fast to argue the government was imposing carbon pricing without proof it would have the desired impact.

The study also shows that few perceive negative impacts from having a carbon price, however they can't particularly say that it's had a resounding positive outcome either.

Less than half of participants felt familiar with carbon pricing, with majorities in Quebec, British Columbia and Ontario not even knowing that there is existing carbon pricing in their respective provinces.

With that said, the biggest issue may be lack of communication with the public on the actions the government is, and isn't, taking on the issue of climate change.

Only 16 per cent of Canadians want the government to be taking less action, however that number has tripled over the last three years.