Calgary university students create prototype for a cheaper wheelchair assist

It wasn’t until a team of engineering students noticed a wheelchair user struggling to get up onto a bus that they realized how much of an issue navigating the city for wheelchair users was.

Anmol Anand, a fourth year student at the Schulich School of Engineering, and his classmates started brainstorming a solution. They wanted to create a wheelchair that met the needs of those who used it but came with a cheaper price tag.

Through a series of 60 interviews of wheelchair users and caregivers, the engineering students found that one of the biggest hurdles to get through was ramps.

“We decided to design an assist for them so they could traverse up and down ramps easier and safer,” said Anand.

The university students were able create a prototype, WheelPWR, that uses sensors to detect when the user is on or off a ramp and then assists by using a motor to accelerate and decelerate the user up or down the ramp. The wheelchair is able to detect ramps with inclines up to eight degrees.

Another thing the team found was that wheelchairs aren’t cheap. Those they interviewed wanted a product that was under a $1000.

“When we looked at the market the cost of an assist or a powered wheelchair was anywhere from $2,500 to $20,000,” said Anand.

Through the materials they used, they were able to cut the cost down to $600. Anand says the majority of the costs came from motor, battery, and the controllers.

Anand and his team were one of 120 teams displaying their projects and inventions at the University of Calgary’s engineering design fair.

The annual event showcases the final projects of fourth year engineering students. Students spend two semesters taking their ideas from concept to design and display a prototype by the end of the second semester.

The Schulich School of Engineering’s dean, Bill Rosehart, said that students have been preparing for this capstone course since their first year.

“We really focus on what our students learn and develop in the classroom, but also outside of the classroom in terms of leadership, teamwork, and communication skills,” said Rosehart.

“When I go around and take a look at some of the projects today i see the next gen of engineering leaders.”

Bryan Wong, one of Anand’s teammates, said that the wheelchair they created also kept in mind the independence of the user.

“They want to be independent, they want to be able to propel themselves and go about their daily lives without having too much assistance to their caregivers,” says Wong.

Although this was a required assignment for engineering students, Wong hopes that they are able to take their prototype and make it into a real product.