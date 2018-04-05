'About time:' Alberta legislates safe zones around abortion clinics to protect clients and staff

A bill proposing 50 metre safe access-zones around abortion clinics in Alberta is being hailed by advocates as a "good start."

The Protecting Choice for Women Accessing Health Care Act was announced by Health Minister Sarah Hoffman on Thursday.

There has been a significant increase in protesters surrounding the Kensington Clinic in Calgary and Women's Health Options in Edmonton over the last two years, according to Hoffman.

More than 75 per cent of the abortions that occur in Alberta are done at the two clinics.

"Our goal in bringing this legislation forward today is to stand with Alberta women, ensuring they feel safe when they access the healthcare that they choose," Hoffman said.

She added that seeking an abortion can be a traumatic experience on its own, without also being leered at and harassed by strangers from across the street.

If enacted, the new legislation will ensure a 50 metre safe access-zone around both clinics.

Doctors and abortion service providers will also be able to request a buffer-zone of up to 160 metres around their homes, and 20 metres around an office.

"I think it's a good start," said Victoria DeJong, a political science major at the University of Alberta who has been vocal about the issue on social media.

"I'm mostly glad that it's actually being enshrined in legislation and its not just through court orders that the clinics have obtained."

The law will also prohibit the photographing, videotaping, and audio recording of patients, doctors and services providers within the access zone – as well as distribution of such materials.

Phone calls, letters and e-mails trying to convince someone to stop providing abortion services will also be prohibitied.

First-time violators of the law could face up to a $5,000 fine, as well as jail time, with escalating fines of up to $100,000 for repeat violators (including corporations).

Currently, the law in Alberta only allows police to ask protesters to leave, and has become ineffective, said Kim Chelowa, executive director of Women's Health Options.

"We see it with our own eyes, that this is happening. We hear it, even within our own walls, of people across the street yelling at our patients. We hear it when we're doing our work," she said, adding patients have come into their clinic with pro-life pamphlets that were forced into their hands by protesters.

Hoffman emphasized the new legislation is not about freedom of speech.

"This is about freedom from intimidation," the minister said.

"Intimidation tactics that rely on shame and stigmatization, as well as fear, to prevent Alberta women from exercising their choice about their health."

Abortion has been legal in Canada since 1969, and B.C. put protective zones around their clinics in 1996.

Ontario, Québec and Newfoundland and Labrador have followed suit, more recently.

Hoffman said these laws have not only been effective in the other provinces, but also withstood court challenges.

According to Chelowa, it was a great day for women who have been struggling to access a health care service they are entitled to.