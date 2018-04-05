Alberta government boosts opioid awareness with grants

Opioid awareness is getting a governmental boost as the province continues to grapple with a growing crisis.

On Thursday, the Government of Alberta announced $1.4 grant program to fund 29 projects hoping to raise the opioid crisis profile through art, social media, workshops and community events.

Organizers from two of the Calgary-funded projects said would not have been able to go forward without provincial support.

Debbie Bruckner, senior director, Student Wellness, Access and Support, University of Calgary said their Opioid Harm Reduction Campus project which received $65,000 in funding will span over two years. It's aim is to align opioid awareness with the campuses mental health strategy.

"This allows us to expand our harm reduction approach," Bruckner said. "We wanted to create lots of in-person touch-points, social media, video that helps to dispel myths, reduce stigma and helps people to dispel myths."

She said the program will help people talk openly about opioid use and become "peer influencers."

The project will also measure their efforts to ensure there's changes in behaviour and dialogue around opioids.

Rosalind Davis, co-founder of the Alberta Foundation for the Changing Face of Addiction are expanding on their existing projects. One is an educational session to help people understand how Alberta wound up in the midst of an opioid crisis.

She said these sessions include a talk about the illicit drug economy, an interactive naloxone demonstration and harm reduction information.

The second part of the project is a social media campaign to highlight lived-experience showing the humanity behind addiction.