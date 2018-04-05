Calgary 'confident' it won't repeat Hawaii's mistakes with new national emergency text message system

Starting tomorrow, anyone within Canada's borders with a smartphone connected to an LTE network will be capable of receiving critical, emergency-alert text messages.

Locally, the alerts could come from the Calgary Police Service, Environment Canada, and the Calgary Emergency Management Agency (CEMA).

“Whether you’re from London, Ont. or London, England, if you’ve got an LTE smartphone in your possession, you’re going to get the emergency alert sent out by us, telling you some of the actions you need to take to protect your safety,” said Tom Sampson, chief of CEMA.

The country-wide alert system launching April 6, branded 'Alert Ready,' will be utilized only in life-threatening situations where critical information released immediately could save lives, according to Sampson.

“You’ve got to think of a tornado touching ground, not funnel clouds,” Sampson told reporters at a press conference on Thursday.

He said that Calgarians can rest assured that they won’t receive any false emergency alerts, as was the case this January in Hawaii, when a false missile ballistic missile alert was issued and eventually corrected - 38 minutes later.

“We’re fairly confident we won’t have a Hawaii situation where you have a false alert," Sampson said.

"You can never say you won’t have a false alert, but if we have a false alert, we’re able to retract that alert very quickly before there’s widespread panic,” he added.

Only a handful of people are able to send out the emergency alerts, according to Sampson (who is one of them).

CEMA staff, some people with Calgary police and others with Environment Canada will have to practice both sending out and retracting emergency alert texts on a monthly basis, he explained.

“This will add to the ways we already communicate with citizens during an emergency,” Sampson said.