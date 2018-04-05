Calgary council approves property tax hike

Calgary homeowners will be hit with a 3.1 per cent increase to their property tax bill this year.

City council voted 10-3 Thursday to hike this year’s property tax by 0.2 per cent. However, last year’s one-time deferred tax hike of 2.9 per cent tax has now expired.

That means homeowners will see a 3.1 per cent increase this year, which works out to roughly $57 for the median assessed home of $480,000.

“I think that council recognizing this fragile economic recovery we’re in has really been tightening our belts here at the city,” Mayor Naheed Nenshi told reporters.

“As I’ve said many times we have among the lowest property taxes of any city in Canada.”

Council voted to rebate $9 million in tax room vacated by the provincial government, which froze the education portion of the property tax bill in the 2018 budget.