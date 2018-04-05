Calgary's public pot ban bylaw passes

Calgary's public pot consumption bylaw, which would forbid recreational users from smoking, vaping or consuming the drug anywhere in public, passed in a council vote late Thursday.

After a hot debate in a council committee Tuesday, Thursday's meeting on cannabis consumption rules turned out to be a drag for recreational users looking to toke. Councillors voted 10 to 4 to adopt administration's bylaw suggestions and effectively ban recreational cannabis consumption in public.

Medical users will be exempt from the strict rule, which treats marijuana like alcohol. Some have criticized the rule for how it limits users who don't have a home to smoke or consume dope in – namely renters.

Those who are caught consuming in public could be fined between $50 and $100.

"We're really looking at the illegal conduct that's out there, we're going to do the best to educate the public," said deputy police chief Deputy Chief Sat Parhar on Tuesday. "We really won't know a lot (about enforcement) until we test this out."

Coun. Evan Woolley felt the rules effectively banned "cannabis consumption for a huge portion of Calgarians, business travellers and tourists," in a Tweet he penned after the bylaw passed.

But earlier this week city administrators told reporters the rules aligned with other jurisdictions' approaches, and only seemed strict in an absence of lounge legislation, which the province is still working on.