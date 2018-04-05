Olympic BidCo funding trips up Calgary city council

Confusion reigned and barbs flew at city hall Thursday as Calgary’s elected officials tried to make heads or tails of last week’s Olympic-related funding announcement.

The provincial and federal governments announced March 29 (just hours before the long weekend started) to commit a combined $20.5 million toward the creation of a $30-million Bid Corporation (BidCo). Calgary has already committed its third.

Several councillors maintain they were caught off-guard by the joint announcement and Tweet by federal minister Kristy Duncan – despite the city accidentally releasing a memo last month suggesting the funding had already been secured.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi lambasted his colleagues for relying on social media when a city memo had been sent to all councillors “long before anybody in any order of government tweeted” it out.

“If members of council are spending more time when Twitter than on their personal email that's up to them, but certainly council was informed well in advance,” Nenshi said in chambers.

Much of the confusion stems from the province’s requirement the city hold a plebiscite to secure additional funding beyond the money for the BidCo.

“Our understanding… is that the funding that's to be provided for BidCo is conditional upon a plebiscite transpiring,” deputy city manager Brad Stevens told council.

Premier Rachel Notley’s spokeswoman clarified Thursday the province would only commit money to the BidCo knowing the city would run a plebiscite as a condition to secure future funding.

“It’s all part of the same package,” said Cheryl Oates. “No one is wrong.

“I feel like the city is getting beat up a little bit because they don’t sound like they know what they’re doing but they do,” Oates said. “It’s just that we are communicating it in different ways even though it’s the same thing.”

Nenshi seemingly agreed, describing the wording as “a distinction without a difference.”

He was, however, very clear the province should foot the bill for the plebiscite, which the city clerk estimates would take six months to organize and cost $2 million.

The city’s priorities and finance committee will discuss April 10 the logistics of public engagement and whether the city should proceed with a plebiscite.

Council as a whole could kibosh the plebiscite April 16, but in doing so would jeopardize future provincial funding for the Games.