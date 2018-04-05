Pandas adapting well to new home in Calgary

It's been almost two weeks since the Calgary Zoo received four new furry faces, and so far they're adapting "really, really well," said zoo spokesperson Trish Exton-Parder.

Four pandas, two adults and two cubs, on loan from China, made their trek across the country from the Toronto Zoo on March 23.

They were accompanied by their lead caretaker from Toronto to ensure a familiar face.

Their individual personalities are starting to show through more as they're starting to settle in.

"We're enjoying getting to know them," said Exton-Parder.

She described Da Mao, the adult male, as a relatively relaxed panda.

Pandas tend to live in solitude in the wild, so his attitude didn't come as much of a surprise.

The adult female, Er Shun, seemed more wary and protective at first, as any mother would be.

While there will be no photos of the enclosure prior to opening day on May 7, Exton-Parder described the Panda Passage enclosure as a "lush green landscape", featuring a waterfall and Asian-inspired architecture.

There will also be information surrounding the plight of pandas as a species, so it will be a learning experience for visitors as well.

The panda exhibit will feature both indoor and outdoor habitats, and the fluctuating Calgary temperatures should not be an issue as pandas are used to chillier weather.

In order to feed the pandas' picky, yet hefty, appetite, nine different varieties of ethically harvested bamboo is flown in from China twice a week, said Exton-Parder, as the adults will eat up to 40 kilograms per day.

As for their coordination?

"They're roly-poly and like to have a lot of fun," said Exton-Parder.