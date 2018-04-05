Provincial audit says CBE hid headquarters' cost

A government investigation reveals Alberta’s largest school board has been hiding the cost of its new headquarters by disguising most of the $13 million-a-year rent for its new headquarters as classroom spending.

The final report of the province’s operational review of the Calgary Board of Education notes the board has been telling parents it spends less on administration than other large boards.

But when Alberta Education crunched the CBE’s numbers it found bureaucrats had inappropriately allocated up to $9.1 million annually in lease and operating costs for the 10-storey building to the budget for frontline teachers.

Education watchdog and CBE parent Larry Leach said the report obtained by Metro shows the board has been trying to mislead the public about how much it spends on its top brass.

“The headquarters lease is an albatross around the CBE’s neck of this board,” Leach said in an interview.

“This is confirmation of what we’ve suspected, if not known, for years – the board spends way more on administration than it admits.”

Over a five-year period from 2012 through 2016, the report notes CBE told the public that the proportion of its budget spent on administration declined from 3.7 per cent to 2.6 per cent, making it appear to be the leanest of the province’s four metro boards in Calgary and Edmonton, despite spending the most on its headquarters.

“Over half the central administration building’s costs are allocated to instructional programming costs instead of being charged to administration overhead,” the report found.

“Provincial policy…suggests that such an allocation is high.”

The report also details concerns that the CBE is paying far too much for its new headquarters and that the controversial $285 million deal signed with Bentall Kennedy at the height of the market in 2006 will eat up an increasing amount of the board’s budget over the 20-year term.

While other metro boards own their headquarters, a 2.5 per cent annual rate hike in the CBE’s lease means the starting rate of $39 per square foot in 2011 will rise to $62 per square foot in 2030, approximately three times current market rates.

Two of the building’s ten floors are sublet, but the province worries that if that deal expires the board will have to rent them out for less in a city with a glut of office space.

“CBE’s revenue from this arrangement could be less than the current agreement due to changed market conditions,” the report said.

Board chair Trina Hurdman said she was uncertain how much of the current $13 million in rent and operating costs was offset by the current sublease.

Hurdman said the CBE has always been transparent about the total cost of the headquarters in its audited financial statements, but the board is prepared to place more of that expense under the line item for administration if that’s what the province directs.

“At the end of the day, what bucket it’s allocated under doesn’t make a difference to students because we can’t use that money for learning,” she said.

“$9.1 million was being charged to instruction because we have staff in our Education Centre who directly support students and teachers within our classrooms.”

Education Minister David Eggen ordered the review last spring after parents with the CBE complained about a series of transportation changes that included more congregated bus stops and higher costs for students attending alternative programs.

Eggen said the audit shows CBE’s administration costs are higher than its metro counterparts and it’s “useful” for the board to be more transparent and accurate with the public about its spending.

If he could wave a wand and go back to 2006, Eggen said he would tell the CBE trustees of the day not to sign the lease and finance arrangement.

“Their choice around their rather palatial and expensive building lease is obviously a problem,” Eggen said.