Severe flu circulating in Morley in days before child's death: Band CEO

Residents in Morley are waiting for more information after an illness left one child dead and sent 10 kids and four adults to hospital on Wednesday.

Rob Lahache, CEO of the Wesley First Nation in Morley, said the family is still in hospital.

“The appropriate government agencies, of course, are conducting thorough investigations to find out what the nature of illness is,” said Lahache.

He said once the authorities complete their investigation they will have a better idea of what happened.

“There’s been a pretty severe round of flu that’s been going around that has incapacitated some of the staff, and there’s been a pretty miserable cold that’s been going around,” he said. “But we don’t know if that’s the cause of this particular illness or not.”

AHS spokesman Bruce Conway confirmed that the patients have been admitted to hospital in Calgary with influenza-like symptoms, but could not provide any updates on their condition Thursday.

A family member who asked that she not be identified said she was feeling incredibly sad for the mother of the children.

"I am praying for her and the recovery of her children in hospital," she said through a Facebook message.

She said the mother of the children was no longer a patient, and was with her children at the Alberta Children's Hospital.

Cochrane RCMP and the RCMP Major Crimes Unit were on the scene Wednesday, investigating the child’s death.