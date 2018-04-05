Tourism spending in Alberta tops record in 2016

The world can't get enough of Alberta.

According to new data from Statistics Canada, total spending on tourism in the province topped $8.5 billion in 2016 – making it a record-setting year for Alberta's tourism industry.

It adds up to a 4.7 per cent increase over the previous year.

There was a slight increase in the number of visitors, too.

According to a news release from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism Thursday, there were 35 million visits to Alberta in 2016, which represents a 2.1 per cent increase over 2015.

The province said spending and visits from people from international countries including the U.S. accounted for 14.1 per cent and 10.9 per cent of the growth, respectively.

Domestic tourism spending increased by 15.1 per cent in 2016, and there were 9.4 per cent more visits from other Canadians.

Tourism Minister Ricardo Miranda said Alberta is a "world-renowned tourist destination."

"Tourism continues to play a pivotal role in our province's economy," Miranda said.