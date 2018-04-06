Alberta woman charged in connection to online marijuana dispensary
Strathcona County RCMP Municipal Drug Unit began investigating a drug complaint in early March
Strathcona County RCMP have charged a 49-year-old woman for allegedly running an online marijuana dispensary out of her Sherwood Park residence.
Police seized 1,800 grams of what they suspect is cannabis; 54 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms; 190 grams of what they believe is cannabis resin; 1,110 of suspected THC capsules; 61 grams of suspected cannabis shatter; and 477 vials of suspected cannabis oil.
Police also seized 'thousands' of marijuana edibles including; candies, chocolate bars, tea, caramels and butter.
Lorraine Jean, 49, has been charged with two counts of trafficking and five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.
Jean is scheduled to appear in Sherwood Park Provincial Court on April 11.