Alberta woman charged in connection to online marijuana dispensary

Strathcona County RCMP have charged a 49-year-old woman for allegedly running an online marijuana dispensary out of her Sherwood Park residence.

Police seized 1,800 grams of what they suspect is cannabis; 54 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms; 190 grams of what they believe is cannabis resin; 1,110 of suspected THC capsules; 61 grams of suspected cannabis shatter; and 477 vials of suspected cannabis oil.

Police also seized 'thousands' of marijuana edibles including; candies, chocolate bars, tea, caramels and butter.

Lorraine Jean, 49, has been charged with two counts of trafficking and five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.