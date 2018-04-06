Calgary police lay charges in assault on an an elderly man

Calgary Police have charged a suspect they say assaulted an old man.

Around 1:15 p.m. on March 16, police believe an elderly man was pushed to the ground after an argument with another man outside a store in the temple drive area.

The victim was hurt, but police say injuries were minor.

After allegedly hurting the elderly man, the accused went into the store before police arrived, but was taken into custody when he tried to leave. He is charged with one count of assault.

The CPS Hate Crimes Coordinator has been notified about this case and will review the incident next week to see if hate was a motivation in the assault.

Police say there is no additional criminal charge if there is evidence that hate was a motivation, but it will be presented as part of the court process for consideration.