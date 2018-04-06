Calgary's conflicted council: How Jeromy Farkas nearly got kicked out of a meeting

As councillors debated a notice of motion from Ward 14 Coun. Peter Demong to have administration investigate the reasons behind council's various closed-door meetings, the debate turned to whether or not Ward 11 Coun. Jeromy Farkas should be ejected from Thursday's meeting altogether.

It all started toward the end of the meeting, with Ward 6 Coun. Jeff Davison asking Farkas – who was about to take the floor – for a formal apology after the Ward 11 councillor made claims on social media about the various closed-door meetings.

“We need a culture change, pronto. Since being elected, I am regularly mocked and sneered at by members of Council – just for asking for a recorded vote and a reason for these many hundreds of secret meetings. While sometimes they are warranted, these secret meetings have also been abused and misused to instill fear, intimidate, and shut down new ideas. I am very pleased that Councillor Peter Demong is helping to tackle this issue," Farkas tweeted this week.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi ruled that Davison's request for an apology was warranted, and added that as someone who sits through closed session meetings himself, he's never witnessed instances of intimidation or fear.

"I think that in the code of conduct it's very clear that councillors have an obligation to be honest and truthful," Nenshi said on Thursday.

"As well as not to – I don't remember the exact words – but to expose the city or their colleagues to ridicule. And I would like to know from Councillor Farkas what he was talking about."

On the floor, and in a later phone interview with Metro, Farkas wouldn't go into detail about his allegations on Twitter.

The rookie councillor said he doesn't have anything against a specific member of council, but said the closed-door sessions are part of a 'culture of secrecy' he's trying to dismantle.

Nenshi said his answer wasn't good enough.

"I will ask for an apology now, if not, I will suggest that you are likely in violation of the code of conduct," the mayor said. "Up to you sir, otherwise, I will relinquish your speaking opportunity now."

A silence fell over council chamber. It lasted at least 30 seconds.

Farkas eventually stated he wouldn't retract his statements, and Nenshi said he would take away his speaking privileges in the moment.

Coun. Evan Woolley then put a motion on the floor to have Coun. Farkas removed from the meeting until he apologized to council.

That motion was lost.

"If you're going to make accusations like that, you should probably point to who those accusations are against," Davison said in a phone interview after the meeting.

"It seems like there's an agenda there to discredit or dismantle everything council has done."

But Farkas remained steadfast.

"I think it's just ridiculous that any member of council would be silenced in such a way. Others can try to control what it is I say, but they can't control what it is I think," Faraks told Metro.

"I'm not going to back down."

It's not the first time Farkas has been in in hot water with his colleagues.

In another meeting where Ward 4 Coun. Sean Chu brought forward his motion about an Olympic plebiscite, Farkas sent a mass email to his network, encouraging constituents and other followers to write to their members of council and the mayor in support of having Calgarians‘s vote yes or no to a 2026 Olympic Games bid.