Carfentanil killed nine people in Calgary during the first six weeks of 2018: Province

Three months into the year, nine people in Calgary have died from overdoses linked to carfentanil.

A new report from the province shows the fentanyl analogue, which is not licensed for use in humans and used to sedate large animals, claimed 17 lives in Alberta in the first six weeks of 2018.

According to the report, with interim data from Jan. 1, 2018 to Feb. 11, 74 people in the province died from an "apparent accidental drug poisoning related to fentanyl."

Thirty-six of them were in Calgary; 24 were in Edmonton.

In the same period of 2017, there were 56 fentanyl-related deaths.

The number of overdose deaths involving fentanyl in 2017 also jumped from previous reports, from 562 to 589, as data from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is updated.

Currently, conclusively determining the cause of death can take six months or longer, meaning the final total death toll could rise.

Calgary and the South Zone have the highest rate of carfentanil-related deaths by population, according to the report, with 4.7 and 5.6 per 100,000 people.

The provincial average is 3.4 per 100,000 population.

The report was published a day after the Government of Alberta announced $1.4 million in grants to fund 29 opioid-awareness projects, including art, social media, workshops and community events.