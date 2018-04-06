'Common respiratory viruses' behind Stoney Nakoda family's hospitalization: AHS

A variety of "common respiratory viruses" were behind a family's mass-hospitalization this week following the death of a four-month-old girl, according to health officials.

Fourteen people – two adults and 12 children – were rushed to hospital with influenza-like symptoms on Wednesday, after the infant was declared dead at a rural residence near Morley, on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation.

Cochrane RCMP and the RCMP Major Crimes Unit are still investigating, and an autopsy has been scheduled for today in Calgary.

A news release from Alberta Health Services (AHS) on Friday said the health body is confident there is no ongoing health risk to the family or general public, but no further information will be disclosed due to privacy reasons.

"AHS is not able to comment on the RCMP investigation into the death of a child linked to this situation," the release said.

Rob Lahache, CEO of the Wesley First Nation in Morley, previously told Metro there was a miserable cold going around the tight-knit community.

“There’s been a pretty severe round of flu that’s been going around that has incapacitated some of the staff,” Lahache said.