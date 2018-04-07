'We’d trade it all to have our kids back': Grief grips Humboldt after fatal bus crash

The air inside the arena the Humboldt Broncos’s home feels heavy, grief as suffocatingly thick as the silence blanketing the usually-raucous stands.

The rafters that would usually shake with the thundering cheers are empty, save a few people with red-rimmed eyes, staring at centre ice with heads in hands. The steps where minor hockey fans would normally use to file in for playoff games are now covered in flowers. And the hub of this tight-knit prairie town – now 15 loved ones smaller -- has become the centre of a tragedy that has reverberated across the country.

“It’s surreal,” said Jamie Brockman, a former president of the Broncos, shaking his head. He used to host players from out of town, but not this year.

“Thank goodness,” Brockman says, that none of his boys were out there.

The Broncos were on their way to a high-stakes, must-win playoff game in Nipawin Friday night, about a two-hour drive north, when their bus and a tractor trailer collided.

Among the dead were the head coach, Darcy Haugan, play-by-play radio announcer Tyler Bieber, team captain Logan Schatz and forward Jason Joseph. The names of twelve others killed haven’t been released.

The RCMP confirmed the 15th fatality Saturday afternoon. There were 29 people on the bus at the time, including the driver. The rest were injured, some critically.

“We’re shocked and saddened that some of them won’t be joining us next year,” said Broncos president Kevin Garinger, fighting back tears.

The driver of the truck wasn’t seriously hurt. RCMP said he was briefly in custody after the accident but had since been released. It’s too early to know if any charges would be laid, police said.

Humboldt, like so many smaller communities in Canada, is a hockey town.

With a population of just under 6,000, in Humboldt, about an hour’s drive east of Saskatoon, Broncos fans are as common as the deep snowdrifts piled next to driveways on the streets of sleepy neighbourhoods, or a train passing by on the tracks that run past the town water tower.

Kids in town join recreational leagues as soon as they’re old enough. On game nights, the arena is filled to the rafters. The rink is attached to a local high school. And a small hockey mural graces the side of a bank on Main St.

“Many big, strong prairie boys became fine hockey players by learning their craft on the sloughs of Old Saskatchewan,” a note next to the mural reads.

Even players from elsewhere become ingrained the community, bunking in local billet families -- and turning the tight-knit prairie town into a de facto home for young men from across western Canada. Some were from Alberta – Slave Lake, Edmonton and Airdrie – while others were from Manitoba, or grew up watching the Broncos in Humboldt.

“Our kids look up to that, to our organization and our athletes,” said Garinger. “That’s our NHL.”

But that means the grief from the tragedy has spread even further, said Garinger.

In the Elgar Petersen Arena Saturday, families gathered and embraced, many were in tears as they laid flowers. Many wore the signature white, green and yellow jerseys of the Broncos. Others wore black.

The Broncos had been a contender for the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League title – Friday’s game was a semifinal -- but also maybe a national one. Excitement had been building at home games earlier in the week, said Garinger, hope for something big.

But for now, at least, that’s over.

Above all, Garinger said, the community is grateful – for the support of the town, for the support of those who gave over $2 million to a GoFundMe page supporting the victims’ families, for the outpouring of love they’ve felt from across the country.

In good time, once they have their feet back under them, he says, the team will figure how to go on. But not yet.

“At this point, we don’t even know how people can help,” said Garinger.