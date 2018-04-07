Young Airdrie player seriously injured in deadly Humboldt bus crash

A young hockey player from Airdrie underwent surgery after suffering a broken back in Friday’s tragic Humboldt Broncos bus crash that left 15 dead and 14 injured.

Ryan Straschnitzki, 18, was traded to the Broncos earlier this season after playing in the Alberta Junior Hockey League for the Whitecourt Wolverines, his younger brother told Metro Calgary.

“It was a hard adjustment for him, but as he played more games he started to adjust to that level,” said Jett Straschnitzki. “He was planning to play probably two more seasons with Humbolt… then hopefully play in AA in the U.S."

RCMP said the crash happened at around 5 p.m. Friday when a truck collided with a bus carrying the junior hockey team to a playoff game in northeastern Saskatchewan against the Nipawin Hawks.

Investigators are now working to determine the cause of the collision that killed 15 and left 14 others injured.

Saskatchewan RCMP confirmed Humboldt Broncos head coach Darcy Haugan, team captain Logan Schatz, forward Jaxon Joseph and radio announcer Tyler Bieber died in the crash. Other names have not been released.

"It was pretty nerve-wracking when I first heard the news, but to know that he’s alive and breathing is a really big stress reliever,” Jett said of his older brother, Ryan, who was undergoing surgery Saturday at a Saskatoon hospital.

Ryan Bartoshyk, commissioner of the Alberta Junior Hockey League, told Metro top teams often log long hours on the road during the playoff season.

“We’ve all been on that bus, going to a game and feeling the excitement of the game, and being with your family on that bus; it’s a big part of junior hockey,” Bartoshyk said. “It’s hard to fathom, it’s devastating.”

He said the league is working to support the community and with Hockey Canada to allocated donations that are pouring in across the country.

A GoFundMe page created to raise money for the players and families to help cover any expenses had raised more than $1.5 million in 20 hours.

In a statement, Alberta Premier Rachel Notley offered the condolences and support to affected families, noting the “tragedy has rocked the Prairies and our entire country.”

“Hockey communities unite our country,” Notley said.

"Countless young athletes and their families travel our highways on those buses, going from game to game or tournament to tournament,” Notley said. “It’s a core part of life on our prairies. While we can only imagine your pain, it’s heartbreaking.”

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi offered his support to families, tweeting: "Processing this horrible tragedy. We grieve with you all. We are here for you."