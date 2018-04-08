Airdrie citizens helping young men arrive at graduation in style

Airdrie dads are hoping to help high school seniors get suited up for graduation this year.

Mike Reist has been leading the way with what he’s calling ‘Adopt-A-Grad Fundraising.’

While high school graduation is always an exciting time, it's not always affordable.

The idea for the program started a couple years ago when a single mom in the community approached Reist, asking if he had a suit he could lend to her graduating son.

“I said, ‘Give me 10 minutes,’ and I went on the ‘Airdrie Dads’ Facebook group. We’re pretty big on raising money for the community, [...] and within a couple days we had $500 raised up and we were able to get him a suit.”

Reist decided to dedicate his time to really getting the project off the ground this year with what originally started as a bottle drive, and in March alone has managed to raise $4,100 with cash donations as well.

Thanks to the support of many local individuals and businesses, he has been able to go above and beyond his initial $1,000 goal.

"It's fantastic to see," said Greg Luterbach, superintendent of schools in the Rocky View School Division.

Luterbach said he is aware of the 'Airdrie Dads' Facebook group, and knows how tight-knit the community in Airdrie is.

Reist, a father of five, all ages eight and under, agrees that they are all about helping one another out, and is happy to see tangible results from his fundraising. At this rate, he hopes to provide suits to 10 graduates this year.

He is confident that he will be able to help at least one student at each of the five high schools in the Airdrie area, even though he began with his focus on mainly Bert Church High School.

He said he is working with the principals of the high schools for a selection process.

“It’s really hard to figure out who deserves it,” he said.

“But it’s a pretty important event in their lives.”

Tip Top Tailors in CrossIron Mills Mall, Black Gold Limousine, and Main Street Barber Shop in Airdrie have all also jumped on board and are offering discounts for students this graduation season.

Black Gold Limousine has also donated a limo package.

Reist said anyone wanting to help can contact him via email at gradbottles@gmail.com