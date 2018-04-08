Autopsy on four-month-old who died in Morley now complete

Cochrane RCMP say the autopsy on an infant who was found dead at a home in Morley is complete, but the cause of death remains unknown pending additional test results.

In a release last week, health officials said a variety of "common respiratory viruses" were behind a family's mass-hospitalization following the death of the four-month-old girl.

RCMP are no longer holding the home where the family lived. All but one of the 10 children taken to hospital have been released. A two-year-old girl remains in hospital in stable condition.

Police could not say if the children have been released back to their guardians, or to the care of the province.