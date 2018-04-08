Autopsy on four-month-old who died in Morley now complete
Cochrane RCMP say the autopsy on an infant who was found dead at a home in Morley is complete, but the cause of death remains unknown pending additional test results.
In a release last week, health officials said a variety of "common respiratory viruses" were behind a family's mass-hospitalization following the death of the four-month-old girl.
RCMP are no longer holding the home where the family lived. All but one of the 10 children taken to hospital have been released. A two-year-old girl remains in hospital in stable condition.
Police could not say if the children have been released back to their guardians, or to the care of the province.
The investigation is continuing.
