Tech companies aim to reduce red tape woes for cannabis retailers

With an already established medical market, and the prohibition on its recreational market lifting soon, Canada's cannabis industry is growing fast, but retail shops could still face some hurdles when it comes to point of sale regulation.

According to Andrew Kim, chief technology officer for Greenline POS (point-of-sale), there will be strict regulations around something known as batch tracking.

“That’s where a product will come in, shipped in from the government to your store, and each of those will be bar-coded,” he said. “You’ll need to know where everything is, where and when everything is sold, and all of those need to be compiled into a report that the provincial and federal governments will require.”

Kim was showing off his company’s solution to this at Calgary's second annual Cannabis & Hemp Expo on Sunday.

“We’ll be focusing on the compliance, and the legalisation, and making sure that everyone stays safe, and alive as they enter the new era,” he said.

It’s still unclear how often the province or federal government will ask retailers for batch tracking reports.

“The details will come out over time. It might be every day, might be every week, might be every month, but whatever that is, if your system can automate the generation of those reports, it can probably save you the need to hire an employee for data entry,” said Kim.

Merrco, a point-of-sale and Cannabis e-commerce company, is already providing business solutions to licensced distributors working online.

Shakir Tayabali, executive vice president of sales with Merrco, said the company has technology that provides them with the ability to verify age, geolocate customers, identify when buyers are buying abnormal amounts of product, and to block and allow sales from province to province through geofencing.

“As soon as the [recreational] market opens up we’re going to be ready to go as well,” he said.