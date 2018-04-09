One month countdown to the opening of Panda Passage officially on

Anticipation to see the four giant pandas who arrived at the Calgary Zoo on March 23 is building, as the opening of the Panda Passage exhibit is officially just a month away.

Excited third-graders from Prince of Wales School waved hand-crafted panda masks as officials from the city and the zoo gathered to commence the countdown.

"They have already stolen our hearts, and I'm sure all of us will enjoy meeting them for the first time," said Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism, of the expected opening day on May 7.

Both Miranda and Clément Lanthier, president and CEO of the Calgary Zoo, said they are expecting 1.5 million visitors in 2018 alone, generating a projected $18 million in tourism revenue.

The Alberta government contributed $10 million to the project, and the City of Calgary added $8.15 million.