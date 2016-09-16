Bernie Sanders stumps for ex-rival, as she stumbles with younger voters

WASHINGTON — Bernie Sanders is hitting the campaign trail this weekend with a message for young progressive supporters: Don't help elect Donald Trump.

Polls show a tightening U.S. presidential race, partly because of millennials' lack of enthusiasm for Hillary Clinton.

Such poor numbers threaten her chances in key swing states. Sanders will be stumping Saturday in two of them: Ohio and Pennsylvania.

He's urging supporters to back his former primary rival instead of staying home or supporting a third-party candidate.