Court rejects Quebec man's attempt to stop deportation 20 years after conviction
MONTREAL — A Federal Court judge has rejected a Quebec man's attempt to overturn his deportation to Italy based on a 20-year-old conviction.
Michele Torre is expected at Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport later today and will be returned to his homeland barring a ministerial reprieve.
Torre was convicted in 1996 in a cocaine importation conspiracy linked to the Mafia and served part of a nearly nine-year sentence.
The married father of three has been a permanent resident since arriving in Canada in 1967.
Torre, 64, only found out about an expulsion order when attempting to secure Canadian citizenship a few years ago.
His lawyer, Stephane Handfield, asked a Federal Court judge today for a stay, but says it was rejected.
Handfield said Torre would be on a flight at about 6 p.m. Friday if he does not get a reprieve from either Immigration Minister John McCallum or Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale.