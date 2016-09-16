Court rejects Quebec man's attempt to stop deportation 20 years after conviction

MONTREAL — A Federal Court judge has rejected a Quebec man's attempt to overturn his deportation to Italy based on a 20-year-old conviction.

Michele Torre is expected at Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport later today and will be returned to his homeland barring a ministerial reprieve.

Torre was convicted in 1996 in a cocaine importation conspiracy linked to the Mafia and served part of a nearly nine-year sentence.

The married father of three has been a permanent resident since arriving in Canada in 1967.

Torre, 64, only found out about an expulsion order when attempting to secure Canadian citizenship a few years ago.

His lawyer, Stephane Handfield, asked a Federal Court judge today for a stay, but says it was rejected.