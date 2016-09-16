Dancevic gives Canada early 1-0 Davis Cup lead over Chile with singles win

HALIFAX — Frank Dancevic earned Canada a 1-0 lead in its Davis Cup tie against Chile on Friday.

Dancevic, of Niagara Falls, Ont., defeated Chile's Christian Garin 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-4 in the opening singles match at Scotiabank Centre. Dancevic came in ranked No. 236 in the world while Garin was at No. 260.

Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil faces Nicolas Jarry in the other singles matchup. Pospisil is ranked No. 120 while Jarry is at No. 423.

After winning the first set, Dancevic led 5-3 in the second. Garin held serve to make it 5-4, then broke Dancevic to tie the match 5-5.

In the tie-breaker, Dancevic led 5-1 but Garin won the next six points to tie the match.

"I had it in my hands and I just let it slip away," he said afterwards. "I got a little nervous . . . battling some demons there."

Dancevic dominated the third set, earning breaks in the second and fourth games for a commanding 5-0 advantage. Garin held serve to make it 5-1 but Dancevic served out the set.

Dancevic put Canada ahead 5-4 in the fourth set with a break, then held serve to clinch the victory in a match that lasted two hours, 45 minutes.

Pospisil and Toronto's Adil Shamasdin will take on Jarry and Hans Podlipnik-Castillo in doubles Saturday. On Sunday, Pospisil faces Garin in reverse singles before Dancevic takes on Jarry.

Canada is minus Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., and Toronto's Daniel Nestor, who are both injured. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., rounds out the Canadian squad.