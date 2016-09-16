Dolphins rescued after mass-stranding on Prince Edward Island shores

SAVAGE HARBOUR, P.E.I. — Officials with Fisheries and Oceans and Parks Canada will patrol the coastline of Prince Edward Island for the next few days after a stranding of five dolphins there Thursday.

After tourists reported a mother and a young Atlantic white-sided dolphin stranded in Savage Harbour, officials began looking for more.

Andrew Reid of the Marine Animal Response Society says other stranded dolphins were spotted in Rustico and Covehead, and a dead one was found at the Rustico causeway.

Reid said the dolphins in Savage Harbour and Rustico were moved to deeper water Thursday, and Fisheries officers were planning check the one in Covehead Friday — which was swimming in shallow waters.

He said the live dolphins appeared fairly healthy and it's unclear why they got themselves stranded, but it's not uncommon in the Maritimes.