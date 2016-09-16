Ontario updates its unofficial anthem

OTTAWA—Ontario is updating its unofficial anthem, A Place To Stand, A Place to Grow, for its 150th birthday celebrations in 2017.

Premier Kathleen Wynne was on hand in Ottawa this morning for a live performance of the updated version of the song — with its familiar “Ontairy-airy-airy-o” theme — by Toronto-based band Ginger Ale and the Monowhales.

The updated song mostly sticks to the originals lyrics, save for the hook—“Ontairy-airy-airy-o” now sounds more like “Ontairy-oh-oh-oh” and is repeated a few more times — and half of the second verse is now in French. As well, gone are the jazzy drum beat, orchestra and choir — the band used only acoustic guitars, a cajon and two singers for the performance.

Wynne says she was 13 years old when she first heard A Place To Stand, which she calls a “joyous” song that conveys the clear message that anything is possible.

The song was originally written for a short film of the same name that was screened at the Ontario Pavilion at Expo 67 in Montreal for the country’s — and province’s — 100th birthday. Vancouver-born composer Dolores Claman and her then-husband, Richard Morris, were hired to write the music and lyrics for the film; the song sold 50,000 copies. The film, which later toured movie theatres in the United States and Europe, would be seen by 100 million people, be nominated for two Academy Awards, and win an Oscar for Best Live Action Short Subject.

Claman also wrote the classic Hockey Night in Canada jingle.