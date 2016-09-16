Regulator proposes new drilling licence for Old Harry to secure time for review

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The regulator for Newfoundland and Labrador's offshore oil industry has proposed to issue a new, four-year exploration licence to Corridor Resources for its rights to drill in an area of the Gulf of St. Lawrence known as Old Harry.

The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board says the new licence would be in exchange for the company's current one, which expires on Jan. 14.

The board says its proposal, which requires the approval of the provincial and federal governments, would give it the time needed to conduct a review of drilling in Old Harry.