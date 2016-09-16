The Friday news briefing: An at-a-glance survey of some top stories

Highlights from the news file for Friday, Sept. 16

____

TRUDEAU ISSUES CALL TO ACTION ON FIGHTING DISEASE: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling on the world to help to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria. He's told a donor conference in Montreal that 20 million lives have been saved by the Global Fund, which was set up to pool money to fight the three diseases. Trudeau says AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis kill roughly 8,000 people every day, with girls and women in developing countries being hardest hit. In Trudeau's words "poverty is sexist" because it victimizes females.

____

GOVERNMENT TO RATIFIY PARIS ACCORD: The Trudeau government says it will ratify the international Paris climate accord this fall even before it reaches a deal with the provinces and territories. Senior government sources tell The Canadian Press that Canada will deposit its ratification at the United Nations before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets the premiers to discuss the 2030 emissions target. UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon wants countries to ratify the agreement before the November U.S. election.

____

HEALTH MINISTER TO REPAY ADDITIONAL EXPENSES: Health Minister Jane Philpott is going to repay some more money to taxpayers. Her office says she plans to repay an additional $381 for expenses including a Nexus pass and a suitcase. Last month, Philpott returned $3,700 after it was disclosed her office paid thousands to a Toronto-based limousine company. The ethics commissioner is investigating Philpott's use of the high-end car service because it is owned by a Liberal supporter who canvassed for the minister during the last federal election.

____

STATCAN HEAD QUITS: The head of Statistics Canada is resigning over new information-technology arrangements that he says compromises the agency. Wayne Smith says the government's centralized information technology wing now holds an effective veto over many of the Statistics Canada's operations. He says he can't support federal initiatives to centralize information technology services that effectively compromise the independence of Statistics Canada.

____

PUBLIC SECTOR UNION DISAPPOINTED WITH TALKS: The Public Service Alliance of Canada says it has had no success in contract talks with the federal government. The union says it's contemplating steps that could result in work disruptions affecting everything from issuing passports to child tax benefits. Negotiators returned to the bargaining table this week for the first time since the federal government signalled it was not prepared to back away from proposed changes to sick leave for federal employees.

_____

MONTREAL WOMAN PLEADS FOR TRUDEAU TO HELP IMPRISONED FATHER: A woman whose father has been in solitary confinement in China for more than a decade is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to personally intervene. Ti-Anna Wang, 27, of Montreal is asking Trudeau to raise the case when he welcomes China's premier to Ottawa next week. Wang Bingzhang was abducted by Chinese agents during a trip to Vietnam in 2002 and imprisoned after what was widely denounced as a sham trial.

____

VADER APPEALS MURDER CONVICTION: The lawyer for a man found guilty of second-degree murder in the deaths of an Alberta couple says he's appealing the conviction in the hope of getting an acquittal or a new trial. Brian Beresh filed the appeal Friday — less than 24 hours after Travis Vader was found guilty in the deaths of seniors Lyle and Marie McCann. Beresh contends the trial judge made errors in his ruling, including relying on a section of the Criminal Code that has been declared unconstitutional. The section allows for a murder verdict if a wrongful death occurs during the commission of another crime, such as robbery.

____

TRUMP RETREATS FROM BIRTHER CLAIMS: Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump has acknowledged Premier Barack Obama was born in the United States after spending five years joining those who contend the first black American president was born in Africa. Obama turned the so-called birther debate into an ongoing butt of jokes.

____

SIXTEEN KILLED IN PAKISTAN SUICIDE ATTACK: A suicide bombing in a mosque in northwest Pakistan has killed at least 16 worshippers and wounded 25 others. A government official says the attack happened Friday in a village in Pakistan's Mohmand tribal region. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

____