Winnipeg police officer facing dozens of drug, theft and weapons charges

WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg police officer has been arrested on dozens of criminal charges following a year-long internal investigation.

Deputy Chief Danny Smyth said Const. Trent Milan, who is 42, is facing 34 charges including theft, drug possession and possession of prohibited weapons.

The 18-year veteran officer is also facing charges of obstruction and sharing police information, Smyth said.

"This is a dark chapter for the Winnipeg Police Service, full stop," Smyth told reporters Friday. "Incidents like this are rare. We hope the public understands the actions of one member does not represent our commitment to the community. The Winnipeg Police Service does not tolerate this kind of conduct."

The investigation began when "irregularities" came to light regarding how property, evidence, cash and police information were being handled, Smyth said. Professional standards investigators went back to 2010 when Milan was part of the street crime unit.

The officer is charged with 15 counts of possessing a prohibited weapon and with the possession of drugs including cocaine, methamphetamine, ecstasy and marijuana for the purposes of trafficking.

Smyth refused to elaborate on what exactly led to the charges saying the investigation is still ongoing.

The investigation has spawned a "gamut" of emotions, Smyth said.

"My emotions have run from disbelief to anger to disappointment to resolve and now here today to actually some relief that we have brought this member essentially to justice," Smyth said.

"We recognize the actions of this one member are inexcusable."

Milan has been released on a promise to appear in court and is on administrative leave while the investigation continues, Smyth said.