Canada wins Davis Cup playoff tie after defeating Chileans in doubles
A
A
Share via Email
HALIFAX — Canadian doubles pair Vasek Pospisil and Adil Shamasdin downed their Chilean rivals in the Davis Cup playoff tie today, securing the team's place in the elite World Group.
Pospisil along with partner Shamasdin headed off Hans Podlipnik-Castillo, ranked 65th, and Nicolas Jarry (No. 262) in Halifax.
Pospisil is ranked 12th in the ATP's doubles rankings, while Shamasdin is 70th. Podlipnik-Castillo is ranked 65th and Jarry is No. 262.
The Canadians won 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 in straight sets after getting off to a nervous start, but quickly taking control of the match.
The victory comes after Pospisil defeated Jarry, ranked No. 423 in the world in singles, in the second of two singles matches Friday.
Pospisil is 120th in the world in singles.
Earlier Friday, veteran Frank Dancevic earned a win against 20-year-old Christian Garin, who is ranked No. 260.
The win means Canada earns a spot in the 16-team World Group for another year in 2017, while a loss would have sent them back to the Americas Zone Group where it hasn't competed since 2011.
Most Popular
-
Ontario vet accused of animal abuse faces death threats: lawyer
-
Young man dead, another charged with impaired driving, after crash in Nova Scotia
-
Video: Trump 'Make America Great Again' hat causes stir at Calgary's Mount Royal University
-
Woman dies in fatal two-vehicle collision on Nova Scotia highway