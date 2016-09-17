Canada wins Davis Cup playoff tie after defeating Chileans in doubles

HALIFAX — Canadian doubles pair Vasek Pospisil and Adil Shamasdin downed their Chilean rivals in the Davis Cup playoff tie today, securing the team's place in the elite World Group.

Pospisil along with partner Shamasdin headed off Hans Podlipnik-Castillo, ranked 65th, and Nicolas Jarry (No. 262) in Halifax.

The Canadians won 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 in straight sets after getting off to a nervous start, but quickly taking control of the match.

The victory comes after Pospisil defeated Jarry, ranked No. 423 in the world in singles, in the second of two singles matches Friday.

Pospisil is 120th in the world in singles.

Earlier Friday, veteran Frank Dancevic earned a win against 20-year-old Christian Garin, who is ranked No. 260.