Liberals look to reset tone in House of Commons

OTTAWA—The Liberals are hoping to reset the tone in the House of Commons when MPs return to Ottawa Monday, trying to put an occasionally rocky first year in Parliament behind them.

The responsibility for that “reset” largely lies with Bardish Chagger, a first-term MP recently named Liberal House leader and tasked with shepherding the government’s agenda through the House of Commons.

In an interview with Torstar News Service on Friday, Chagger said she hoped to bring a new “perspective and tone” to the house leaders office — while crediting the work of her predecessor, Fisheries and Oceans Minister Dominic Leblanc.

“We have a responsibility to make Parliament work, and we have a responsibility to advance and implement the mandate that Canadians gave us,” Chagger said.

“And we also have to support debate, meaningful debate . . . and we’re going to have to strike that right balance.”

The Liberals swept to power last October partly on a promise to restore respect in the Commons.

But by May, critics were accusing the Liberals disrespecting Parliament and steamrolling opposition. Tensions over the Liberals’ assisted dying bill boiled over into Motion 6, which critics said would give Leblanc’s party complete control over the parliamentary agenda to push legislation through.

The idea was quickly dropped.

Asked about making a decision to limit debate, Chagger appealed for co-operation among parties to have a “proper” debate while moving bills forward.

“I will continue to work with opposition to ensure that their views are communicated and a proper amount of debate is held on government legislation,” she said.

“But once again I’ll say I’m hopeful that opposition (parties) will be open with us about how much they debate they require on certain pieces of legislation and how many of their members have shown an interest to take part in (those) debates.”

Occasional difficulties in the House of Commons notwithstanding, the Liberals have enjoyed a year of increasing popularity in public opinion polling. According to a Forum Research poll in September, the Liberals have the support of 48 per cent of Canadians.

The two opposition parties, currently searching for permanent leaders, trail by double digits — the Conservatives with 30 per cent and the New Democrats with just 11 per cent, according to the poll.

A number of difficult decisions this fall, however, will test Canadians’ goodwill with their new government.

Trudeau meets 13 premiers and territorial leaders in October to nail down details of last spring’s first ministers deal to move to “a low-carbon economy by a broad range of domestic measures, including carbon-pricing mechanisms” — ideally so Ottawa has a made-in-Canada plan to take to a global meeting in November in Marrakesh, Morocco.

Deadlines loom for government decisions on new pipeline infrastructure, including Oct. 2 for a liquefied natural gas project in B.C. and December for Kinder-Morgan’s Trans-Mountain pipeline from Edmonton to Burnaby, B.C. Meanwhile, environmental review of the Energy East plan to transport oil from the West through Quebec to New Brunswick refineries has stalled on botched NEB consultations.

An inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women is a focus of the Trudeau government-wide project to reset relations with Canada’s aboriginal people. Hearings don’t start for months but aboriginal leaders demand action other files, including land claims, education and infrastructure.

The Liberals are expected to produce a fall economic update in advance of next spring’s budget and in the face of an economy that sputters along, awaiting the boost of last year’s promised infrastructure spending.

The debate around reforming Canada’s electoral system is seen by some Conservatives as a serious threat, and an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity by the NDP. A decision will need to come within six months.

A promised overhaul to the country’s national security regime is scheduled for next spring, with consultations on a “green paper” to wrap by December. The Liberals vowed to repeal the previous Conservative government’s “problematic” anti-terrorism powers.

Add in increased scrutiny over the Liberals’ plans to deploy as many as 600 soldiers to dangerous UN missions, a full-scale review of national defence policy, collective bargaining with thousands of public servants, and the usual unforeseen crises and complications, and the fledgling Liberals are in for a busy year.

Conservative MP Candice Bergen, herself newly appointed as House leader for the official Opposition, said her party’s focus will remain on the economy and government spending.

“I plan to use every tool available to hold the government to account, to ensure that they respect Parliament, that they respect taxpayers’ dollars, that they respect their word,” Bergen said.

Bergen added she’s looking forward to working with Chagger, and hoped they’d start off on the right foot.

For the New Democrats, House leader Peter Julian said he would “welcome a new approach from the government.”

“I welcome a new tone, a completely new approach that actually involves consulting with all members of parliament, with the opposition parties, would be welcome,” Julian said.