Officer injured in incident at Calgary mall

CALGARY — A Calgary police officer suffered injuries during an incident at a Calgary shopping mall Saturday.

Calgary EMS spokesman Nate Pike says first responders were called to the Marlborough Mall in the city's northeast.

Pike says a Calgary police officer was taken to hospital in what is described as stable, non life threatening condition with soft-tissue injuries.

He says a second patient was also taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

Jason Qian, who works in a store at the mall, said the incident happened at a Sears outlet.

He said normally the most trouble that happens at the mall is shoplifting and a violent incident was totally unexpected.

"It's a total surprise," he said. "There were kids playing around, like 50 yards away."

Police could not immediately be reached for comment.

Pike said he doesn't believe the officer's injuries were the result of a firearm, but he said he didn't know what caused the injuries for the other patient.

Later Saturday afternoon, five police vehicles remained outside Sears. The store was closed off, but shopping continued in the rest of the mall.