Two tickets sold in Ontario split Friday's $60 million Lotto max jackpot
TORONTO — There are two winning tickets for Friday night's $60 million Lotto max jackpot.
They were both purchased in Ontario and each is worth $30 million.
Five of the 22 MaxMillion prizes of a million dollars each were also won — two went to ticket holders in Ontario, one in Quebec, one in the Prairies and one in the Atlantic provinces.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Sept. 23 will be approximately $27 million.