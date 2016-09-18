Autoworker union still in talks with GM as contract expiration looms

TORONTO — A spokeswoman for Unifor says there has been some progress in the union's negotiations with General Motors.

The union's contract with the Detroit Three automakers — GM, Ford and Chrysler — expires Monday night, and the union has set its sights on GM as it tries to secure more production at the automaker's plant in Oshawa, Ont.

The union represents about 23,000 Detroit Three autoworkers in Canada.

It lists its priorities as wage increases, a better "new hire" program, retirement incentives and new investments.

The union is threatening job action if it doesn't reach a deal with GM by 11:59 p.m. Monday.

Strike deadlines have been sometimes postponed in previous talks with the Detroit Three.

While it's focusing negotiations on GM, the tentative agreement Unifor reaches will "set a pattern" for agreements with all three automakers.