Canada's Shapovalov wins Davis Cup debut in straight sets over Chile's Garin
HALIFAX — Canada's Denis Shapovalov won his Davis Cup debut in straight sets on Sunday, topping Chile's Christian Garin 7-6 (5), 6-4 in the third day of play between the two countries.
Canada had already sealed its Davis Cup victory on Saturday after Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil and Toronto's Adil Shamasdin beat Hans Podlipnik-Castillo and Nicolas Jarry in doubles play.
Pospisil and Toronto's Frank Dancevic were victorious in singles action on Friday to give the Canadians a 2-0 in the best-of-five tie.
The 17-year-old Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., was tapped to make his Davis Cup with Canada's place in the elite 16-team World Group guaranteed.
Heading into the competition it looked like Canada would be undermanned without Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., and doubles specialist Daniel Nestor of Toronto.
Dancevic is scheduled to play Gonzalo Lama in the final match between 12th-ranked Canada and No. 23 Chile.