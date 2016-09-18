Canada's Shapovalov wins Davis Cup debut in straight sets over Chile's Garin

HALIFAX — Canada's Denis Shapovalov won his Davis Cup debut in straight sets on Sunday, topping Chile's Christian Garin 7-6 (5), 6-4 in the third day of play between the two countries.

Canada had already sealed its Davis Cup victory on Saturday after Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil and Toronto's Adil Shamasdin beat Hans Podlipnik-Castillo and Nicolas Jarry in doubles play.

Pospisil and Toronto's Frank Dancevic were victorious in singles action on Friday to give the Canadians a 2-0 in the best-of-five tie.

The 17-year-old Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., was tapped to make his Davis Cup with Canada's place in the elite 16-team World Group guaranteed.

Heading into the competition it looked like Canada would be undermanned without Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., and doubles specialist Daniel Nestor of Toronto.