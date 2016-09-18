Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalling smoked salmon over listeria concerns

OTTAWA — The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling Wild Sockeye Smoked Salmon and Sensations Wild Pacific Smoked Salmon over listeria concerns.

In a release issued Saturday night, officials say the products were sold mainly in Ontario and may have been distributed to other provinces.

The agency says food contaminated with listeria may not look or smell spoiled, but it can make you sick. Symptoms include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and stiff neck.

There have been no reported illnesses connected with the salmon products.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the recall was triggered by the Toronto company that smokes the salmon, called Central Epicure. It says it is conducting a food safety investigation, which could lead to the recall of other products.