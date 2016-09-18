Quebec teens arrested after allegedly planning to kill acquaintances

SAINT HYACINTHE, Pq — Two Quebec teens have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and assault in an alleged plot against three of their peers.

The suspects, ages 14 and 16, were arrested in Saint-Hyacinthe on Wednesday and were charged on Thursday.

Quebec provincial police say a search at a school yielded evidence the youths were preparing to carry out the plot.

Saint-Hyacinthe is about 60 km east of Montreal.